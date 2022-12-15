Ys X: Nordics Announced For PlayStation Consoles, Nintendo Switch

The tenth main entry in the action role-playing game series Ys by Nihon Falcom has been known to be in the works for some time, and today, the Japanese company officially when Ys X: Nordics will release and on which platforms.

The new entry in the series, which will also celebrate the series' 35th anniversary, will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023 in Japan. As reported by Gematsu, the game will be set in Obelia Bay and feature a younger Adol, as previously confirmed.

The setting is the northern sea Obelia Bay, which is made up of countless islands big and small. After completing his adventures in the Ancient Kingdom of Ys, young adventurer Adol Christin encounters a maritime people known as “Normans” in this new land. Who are they? And who are the “Griegers,” immortal undead who attack humans…?

Ys X: Nordics will feature a revamped combat system called Cross Action system that will allow players to fight in the fast Solo Mode controlling a single character, and Combination Mode controlling two. For the first time ever, the game will also feature naval battles that will better represent the feel of adventure the series is known for.

The battle system used up until Ys IX: Monstrum Nox has been drastically revamped! The new “Cross Action” system allows the player to fight using two modes according the situation. In the speedy “Solo Mode,” the player controls one character with the help of automatic attacks and support from their partner. In “Combination Mode,” the player can simultaneously control a series of actions for both characters to take on formidable foes in back-and-forth combat.

New Ys X: Nordics screenshots were also shared today on the game's newly opened official website, showcasing a colorful art direction that is very reminiscent of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana. You can check them out below.

Ys X: Nordics will release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch sometime during 2023. A Western release has yet to be confirmed, but it is very likely the game will eventually release in North America and Europe at some point.