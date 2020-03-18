Apple is now allowing users to purchase the Afterburner card for the Mac Pro separately. If you already have a Mac Pro, you can go ahead with the upgrade.

Upgrade your Mac Pro with an Afterburner Card for Just $2,000 at any Time

When the Mac Pro went on sale last year, you had to configure the computer with an Afterburner card at the time of placing your order. The option to upgrade later was not available. But now, Apple is softening things up and is now allowing standalone purchase of the Afterburner card. So if you already have a Mac Pro and want to upgrade, you can do so on March 30th.

This is absolutely great news for those who skipped on the hardware earlier on due to financial reasons. Now, you can simply order the card from Apple and slide it into an available PCIe port on your Mac Pro at home.

For those who aren't aware, the Afterburner card is designed to accelerate the ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs. This means if you are a video editor and make do with Apple's codec, then you will be seeing massive gains in performance as the card offloads all the rendering from the GPU.

Created to transform the workflow for film and video professionals, Afterburner accelerates ProRes and ProRes RAW video codecs in Final Cut Pro X, QuickTime Player X, and supported third-party applications. A PCI Express card exclusively for Mac Pro, Afterburner can be installed in any full-length slot, but it delivers maximum capability in a PCIe x16 slot.

At $2,000, many would call the card to be steeply priced. But again, this card is not aimed for regular folk like you and me. It's geared towards professionals who are working round the clock to save precious minutes so they can make room for more projects.

