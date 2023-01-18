Apple Is Offering a Downright Shameful Trade-In Value Of $970 For Its $52,000+ Intel-Based Mac Pro

Apple has slowly started decreasing the trade-in value of pre-owned devices if you want to upgrade to one of the company’s latest and greatest. However, there have been instances where the technology giant is being called out for its unfair business practices. One scenario reveals that it only offered $970 to an Intel Mac Pro which was purchased for over $52,000. That is the price for the down payment of a house or a brand new car in the U.S.

Total trade-in value offered by Apple for the Intel Mac Pro cannot even get you a base iPhone 14 Pro, which costs $999

Apple’s Mac Pro featuring Intel Xeon processors is four years old now, but that does not even get you a trade-in value to upgrade to an iPhone 14 Pro. David ImeI on Twitter pointed this out, and unsurprisingly, the replies were either in a sarcastic tone or blatantly criticizing Apple for the approach it was taking.

Just tried pricing out our $52,199 Mac Pro's at the office for trade in, which you can still buy from Apple, $52,199. What else has dropped 50x in value in 3 years.. besides crypto? pic.twitter.com/pRESBQBoT4 — David ImeI (@DurvidImel) January 17, 2023

Since not everyone has the financial capacity to splurge thousands of dollars on brand new and premium hardware, it is imperative that attractive trade-in values are offered to customers. David’s case is not a standalone incident, as MacRumors pointed out that Twitter user Vaibhav Pradip faced a similar issue. Prior to announcing the 2023 MacBook Pro models with Apple’s latest M2 Pro and M2 Max, the company was charging AED 14,799 ($4,029) for a fully upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max SoC.

Apple is running a scam. The M1 Max, maxed out stock configuration was selling for AED14,799 until yesterday before the new M2 versions came out. Look at the trade-in value of the M1 Max 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro... pic.twitter.com/5IK3YAVxIv — Vaibhav Pradip (@VaibhZ_JCVP11) January 17, 2023

When the new MacBook Pro models were announced, Vaibhav Pradip received a trade-in value of only AED 2,370 ($645) for his own 16-inch M1 Max MacBook Pro, which is six times less what Apple was charging for a new model. The trade-in credit that Apple offers for your older Mac will depend on factors like the kind of hardware it features, along with its condition. However, it is downright unfair for the consumer to receive a ‘throwaway’ amount for machines that are only a single generation old.

We are unsure if this social media flak targeted at Apple will compel the firm to adjust its trade-in credit, but if that happens, then more power to the consumers.

News Source: David ImeI