New Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR Will Be Available for Order on December 10

Apple has finally announced that the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available for order starting December 10. The company had previously announced, alongside the announcement for 16-inch MacBook Pro, that the new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available in December, but an exact date was not shared.

2019 Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR - Orders Start from December 10

Strangely, Apple's website still says that the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR are coming this fall. However, Apple sent out emails on Saturday to users who had signed up to be notified when these new products will be available. It is unusual for Apple to send out product updates over a weekend, so the website will likely be updated on Monday.

Phoenix Point Review – Welcome to XCOM Evolved

So far, we know that the base model Mac Pro will cost $5,999 and will ship with an Intel Xeon W 8-core processor. It will also have 256GB SSD storage and 32GB RAM. An optional 'Afterburner' card will also be supported, which will support 12 streams of 4K video and 3 streams of 8K video.

Meanwhile, the Pro Display XDR will start from $4,999 and a special matte nano-texture coated version will cost $5,999. An optional Pro Stand will cost $999, and a VESA mount will cost $199.

Here is an excerpt from Apple's announcement for December release:

Today, Apple also announced that the all-new Mac Pro, the world’s best pro desktop, and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world’s best pro display, will be available in December. Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world’s most powerful graphics card. Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a superwide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point.

Despite the release dates coinciding with the holiday season, the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will not be on many Christmas wishlists. The products are far too expensive for consumers and will primarily be used by professionals who can take full advantage of the power that the new products offer. For many professional users, a MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro or a Mac Mini will be sufficient. The Mac Pro is targeted towards the top tier professionals. Expect the Mac Pro to be purchased by enthusiasts who also own equipment like Red cameras, and companies that do digital production work.

We will keep you updated as Apple shares more details on orders, configurations and shipping times.