You Can Immediately Save $50 on Apple’s Latest iPad, Pay Just $279

Apple's latest seventh-generation iPad is currently seeing a $50 discount, which means you can pick it up for just $279.

32GB iPad 7 with Wi-Fi, Space Gray Color Available for $279 for Limited Time

Apple has struck the right chord with the iPad 7. With over 17,000 reviews on Amazon and a perfect rating of 5, it's hard to achieve this level of greatness in any product. And if you thought the low price of $329 was good enough for the new iPad, then how about an even lower price of just $279 instead? That's what this deal is all about right now.

The iPad on sale features a large 10.2-inch Retina display which is only slightly larger than the 9.7-inch panel Apple had been shipping with the iPad before. While this might not sound like much but it makes everything a tad bit comfortable to work with and makes jotting down notes incredible. Speaking of notes, the latest iPad features full support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

You also get a Touch ID Home button, a Lightning port at the bottom, a great set of cameras for FaceTime, a Smart Connector and the prowess of iPadOS. If you think this iPad can replace your laptop then yes, it totally can.

Make sure you head over to the link below immediately if you want to take advantage of this deal. There are no special discount codes or coupons you should know about.

Buy Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $279