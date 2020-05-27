Add a Kingston 480GB SSD and Boost Your System Speed for Only $54 (Limited Time Deal)

It’s 2020 and if you’re a regular system builder, you’ll know that the biggest speed upgrade you can get is installing the operating system on an SSD. Today, you can purchase the Kingston A400 SATA 3 SSD for only $54 at Amazon. So swap out that slow and old mechanical hard drive and give your system new life with the purchase of an SSD.

Since it’s SATA 3, it’s backwards compatible with the SATA 2 interface, so it will easily work in older systems. Also, the SATA 3 interface peaks out at 500MB/s, but the fact that it’s faster than a traditional hard drive means your computer will become more responsive than before and applications will open up with lightning-fast pace. Sure, these days, when you have the PCIe NVMe standard that offers blistering-fast read and write speeds, the SATA 3 standard sure looks outdated right?

Not quite, because regular SATA SSDs are getting extremely economical, making it cost-effective for system builders to give their next build new life. Sure, 480GB sure seems small, but if you keep this drive for installing the OS and your crucial programs, and your secondary drive for storing other data, you’ll have plenty of storage remaining at the end of the day.

So how about it? A near-500GB SSD for only $54. It sounds like an excellent deal in our opinion.

