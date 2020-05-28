Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro with 64GB of internal storage and Liquid Retina display can be yours for a low price of just $740, renewed.

Our Favorite 2018 iPad Pro Deal is Back, Grab the 12.9-inch Model with 64GB of Storage and Wi-Fi for Just $749

If you are looking for a great deal on the iPad Pro, then allow us to introduce one to you. For just $749, you can own Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro for a low price of just $749, complete with 64GB of storage and Space Gray color, renewed.

This particular model features built-in Wi-Fi, and will offer up to ten hours of usage on a single charge. Speaking of which, charging is handled via the USB-C port at the bottom. The very same port allows you to connect USB flash drives and other accessories such as hubs.

You also get a super powerful A12X Bionic chip under the hood. That very same chip makes a lot of other chips look bad in terms of performance despite being nearly two years old. This opens up the possibility to a lot of things, including the fact that you can use this tablet as a full-own laptop replacement if you wanted to, thanks to iPadOS playing ball nicely with the powerful hardware underneath.

Everything is topped off thanks to the large 12.9-inch display and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you are working, reading, playing games or just going through websites on Safari, this display makes everything look nice thanks to that 120Hz refresh rate.

Since this is a renewed product therefore you can expect it to work and look like a brand new one. You will get a USB-C cable and charger in the box. The product will ship in a generic box rather than the original one.

