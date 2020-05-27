Right now, you can own a 128GB iPhone XR renewed and fully unlocked for a price of just $510. This phone will run iOS 14 when it becomes available.

iPhone XR is an iOS 14-Ready Phone, Grab it with 128GB Storage and Coral Color Option for Just $510

iOS 14 is just around the corner and we are looking forward to a lot of features being added this time around. And just like any other major iOS release, there are bound to be devices that will lose software support. But not the iPhone XR. And released back in 2018, the phone has years of life left in it, and right now you can pick it up renewed and fully unlocked for just $510.

The model on sale features 128GB of internal storage which is way more than you'll need. Apart from that, you get a large 6.1-inch LCD display dubbed the Liquid Retina display, thanks to its rounded corners. Then you have a glass back that makes room for wireless charging whereas there's a Lightning port at the bottom for fast charging using a USB-C to Lightning cable.

This particular model is available in Coral, which is a color option not available with the iPhone 11 lineup. So, if you are a huge fan of this color, then the iPhone XR will serve you right.

To round things up, the iPhone XR is available as a renewed option and will ship with at least 80% battery health. You will get a USB-A to Lightning cable and wall charger with the purchase, but not a pair of earphones so you will have to buy your own or use the ones you already have. If you want to use fast charging, you will have to purchase a USB-C to Lightning cable and an 18W USB-C adapter separately.

Stocks are limited so head over to the link below and grab your unit now.

Buy Apple iPhone XR, 128GB, Coral - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $510

