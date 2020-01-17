Xiaomi Mi 10 Launch Poster Reveals Same Unveiling Date as Galaxy S20’s, Plus Multiple Camera Upgrades

The Xiaomi Mi 10 launch was expected in early 2020, and some rumors also suggested that it might end up being the first Snapdragon 865 driven smartphone in the market. If a leaked poster spotted on the Chinese social media website Weibo holds any weight, the upcoming flagship will break cover around the same time as the Galaxy S20 series.

According to the alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 launch poster, the series will be launched on February 11, the same day when Samsung will hold its Unpacked event to announce its new products. The poster also shows the back of what could be the Mi 10 Pro. However, the camera strip at the back seems to have been inspired by the Mi MIX Alpha, and while such an elongate band made sense on the concept phone, we aren’t so sure about its need on a conventional handset.

Either way, posters aren’t hard to fake, so don’t take this report too seriously. What does seem plausible though, as indicated by the image too, is a quad-camera setup with a 108MP sensor, which will reportedly be accompanied by 48MP, 12MP, and 8MP modules. Moving on, the poster also suggests that we will get to see the phone in black and white variants and that it curves towards the edges.

The power key and volume rocker can also be spotted in the image. According to previously leaked specifications, the Mi 10 Pro will get 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard memory, a 90Hz display, and a 4500mAh cell.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 launch will most probably take place in China, and the series will likely be available in Europe soon afterward. Despite having top-tier specs, the price of the Mi 10 will likely fall in the sub-$500 range, which will help the Chinese company undercut the competition.

Do you think the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro launch on February 11 will help Xiaomi take away some limelight from Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series? After all, the latest specs sheet shows that we’re in for a treat next month, so let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

Source: Gizmochina