Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Delivers 42 Percent Improvement in GPU Performance and Beats Apple’s A16 Bionic, Claims Xiaomi

Xiaomi appears to think that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has broken the curse of Android smartphone chipsets being slower than Apple’s A-series. A new claim shows that Qualcomm’s flagship SoC can achieve a 42 percent improvement in GPU performance, beating the A16 Bionic.

New Teaser Also States That the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s CPU Performance Is Comparable to the A16 Bionic’s

With the Xiaomi 13 series expected to launch on December 19, the Chinese giant likely wants to hype the capabilities of its high-end smartphones as much as possible, starting with a performance comparison. Apple’s A16 Bionic is currently the fastest chip powering a mobile phone, but Xiaomi wants to downplay its performance by bringing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 statistics into the spotlight.

According to the company’s teaser shared by Twitter user Alvin, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers a 37 percent improvement in CPU performance and is comparable to the A16 Bionic’s 6-core cluster. The machine-translated information does not directly compare the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s performance, but the teaser reveals that the results are from Xiaomi’s lab, which can mean that the numbers might be slightly or extremely manipulated.

According to Xiaomi, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has:

• 37% improvement in CPU performance, comparable to Apple A16 chip.

• 42% improvement in GPU performance, surpassing Apple A16 chip. pic.twitter.com/1E1GfmCSEE — Alvin (@sondesix) November 29, 2022

Also, Qualcomm’s latest chipset can achieve a 42 percent performance improvement in graphically intensive tests, making it supposedly faster than the A16 Bionic’s 5-core GPU. Irrespective of what Xiaomi claims, our readers should be reminded that in Geekbench 5, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 came close to the A16 Bionic’s performance but did not beat it. Sure, there is a massive difference between the latest chipset and the Exynos 2200, but according to the results that we have covered, Apple continues to maintain the lead.

One test that we do find interesting is the GPU category. The Dimensity 9200, which is supposed to be marginally slower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, beat the A16 Bionic GPU in GFXBench, and by a healthy margin. Going by these claims, it is difficult not to ignore the Adreno 740’s performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and how close it might come to the A16 Bionic. In any case, we should not believe Xiaomi’s claims and wait for actual results to confirm the truth, so stay tuned.

News Source: Alvin