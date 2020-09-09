Xbox Series X Launches on November 10th for $499, Microsoft Announces; Series X/S Pre-Orders Kick off on September 22nd

Microsoft has finally officially revealed the price and release date of the Xbox Series X.

Following yesterday’s official Xbox Series S announcement, Microsoft has today revealed that its flag-ship console, the Xbox Series X, will launch alongside the Series S on November 10 for $499. As reported yesterday, both consoles will also be available through Microsoft’s Xbox All Access financing option with the Series X and S setting you back $34.99/$24.99 per month, respectively.

[Updated – Now Official] Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X Price Revealed Alongside November Release Date; Series S Design Leaks

“On November 10, a new generation of console gaming begins.”, Microsoft writes on the official Xbox Wire. “That’s when our vision becomes reality with the most performant, immersive and compatible next-generation console gaming experiences, and the freedom to play your games with your friends, anytime, anywhere.”

“Empowering you with freedom and choice is core to everything we do at Xbox. In addition to the traditional option of purchasing the new generation of Xbox Series X and S at $499 (Estimated Retail Price) and $299 (Estimated Retail Price) respectively, we’re expanding our Xbox All Access program to 12 countries this holiday, with more to come in 2021.”

Microsoft has yet to detail the full specifications of the Xbox Series S, but we do know that the console will support all the same next-gen features as its bigger brother, including HDMI 2.1, frame rates up to 120fps, DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. In addition, it will also support Spatial Sound, including Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision via streaming media apps like Disney+, Vudu and Netflix at launch.

Down below you’ll find the confirmed specifications of the Xbox Series X.