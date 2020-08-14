Halo Infinite x Monster Energy Campaign To Begin September 1st, Unlocks Exclusive In-Game Weapons

While it isn't a new flavor of Mountain Dew Game Fuel this time around, Halo Infinite will be partnering up with another popular energy drink manufacturer for their cross-promotions. Not only will gamers get Double XP in Halo Infinite, just as they could for Call of Duty and previous titles, but QR codes on each can of Monster Energy will also unlock exclusive in-game weapons for Halo Infinite. Because of Halo Infinite being delayed out of 2020, Monster Energy is calling this one a 'Bank Now/Play Later' promotion.

Monster Energy hasn't yet shared what the can designs will be or what "exclusive in-game weapons" will be available through the Snapchat cross-promotion in Halo Infinite. Once we learn more, we'll be sure to update our story accordingly.

In anticipation of the coveted Halo Infinite game coming out in 2021, Monster Energy has launched limited edition Halo Infinite cans available now in convenience stores nationwide through December 31, 2020. Even though Halo Infinite has been delayed to 2021, consumers will still be able to stock up on Double XP points per can ahead of game launch and unlock access to the Halo Infinite world through Monster Energy’s exclusive Snapchat filter encoded on each can. To unlock XP points, save up receipts and go to Monster-Halo.com to redeem before game time. Each Monster Energy Halo receipt uploaded will also be entered to win ultimate grand prizes fit for a Master Chief. Ten lucky entrants will win a trip of a lifetime for two to experience the game-like magic of zero gravity in Paris, France with all-inclusive flights and hotel stay plus $1,000 cash. Two hundred winners will also receive the brand-new Xbox Series X console coming out later this year. Escape the pandemic and discover the Halo universe through the Snapchat code featured on Halo Infinite Monster Energy cans. The exclusive Snapchat filter features two lenses that will guide users through the Halo Infinite world: one will provide exclusive monthly augmented reality experiences set in the Halo universe and the selfie side lens will transform users into Master Chief to show off to their friends. Users who scan all 3 Snapchat codes each month will unlock an exclusive in-game weapon. The special Halo Infinite edition cans will be available in 16 oz. Original Green, Lo-Carb, and Zero Sugar as well as the 24 oz. Original Green and Lo-Carb varieties. Limited edition 4-packs, 10-packs of Original Green and Lo-Carb will also be available for redemption with the mega Original Green 24-pack for ultimate XP earnings. Master Chief reminds consumers to wear their face mask when purchasing Monster Energy Halo Infinite cans from stores.

The Monster Energy x Halo Infinite promotion will begin September 1st and run through December 31st, 2020. However, players will have until January 31st, 2021 to submit entries for the grand prize: one of 10 round trip tickets to France with a six-night hotel accommodation and $1,000 check for them and one partner.

Monster Energy is also giving away 200 1st prizes of a copy of Halo Infinite and one Xbox Series X console. The total Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of all 1st prizes is $119,998. Divide that by the two hundred winners and you're left with an even $599.99 for both a copy of Halo Infinite and an Xbox Series X console to play it on. Monster Energy claims that the MSRP for the Xbox Series X has not been released to market yet, so take this value as just a rumor for now.

All content earned from purchasing Monster Energy Halo Infinite-themed cans will be redeemable on at Halo Waypoint beginning September 1st, 2020. Once you link your Microsoft account and redeem the codes, the content will be added to your library and will be available in-game when Halo Infinite releases. There is no expiration date on content that's been redeemed.