Xbox Series X Price Won’t Be Revealed During The July Event – Rumor

The Xbox Series X price is likely not getting revealed during this month's event, insiders say.

Replying to a tweet by Daniel Ahmad on the matter, The Verge's Tom Warren revealed that the console's pricing info will not be revealed during the July 23rd showcase, as it will only focus on games.

no, just games — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 6, 2020

Despite being so close to release, pricing info for both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 has yet to be revealed. As Microsoft is rumored to reveal the Xbox Series S in August, it is likely that info on the Series X pricing will be revealed by then, as the lower price will the second next-gen console's main appeal.

This month's Xbox Game Showcase will feature a new look at 343 Industries' Halo Infinite and other titles. According to rumors, we will also get a new look at Rare's Everwild and at a new role-playing game in development by Obsidian Entertainment.

The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise beginning holiday 2020! Developed by 343 Industries for the entire Xbox family of devices, including Project Scarlett and Windows PCs, Halo Infinite continues the Halo 5: Guardians storyline and takes the franchise in ambitious and unexpected directions, powered by the all-new Slipspace Engine.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide. New information on next-gen games will come later this month, on July 23rd.