Xbox Series X $599 Price Possibly Revealed Through Pringles’ South African Promotion

The Xbox Series X has yet to be confirmed officially, but some new information on it emerged online today.

As spotted by Critical Hit, Pringles has been sending out care packages to South African influencers to promote their new Xbox partnership, offering the chance to customers to win an Xbox Series X console and Game Pass subscriptions. A total of 46 consoles will be given out, amounting to a total value of R621,000, around $37,000. By doing the maths, it seems like the Xbox Series X will cost R13,500 in South Africa, around £611, and over $800. As gaming prices in the UK and the US have been seeing parity in the past few years, the console could cost $599 in the US.

The Witcher 3 Is Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Complete With Ray Tracing Support and Faster Load Times

Looks like Pringles, of all brands, broke the Xbox Series X price for South Africa. If my maths checks out, this puts the XSX at around R13,5K locally? Unsure if that's excluding tax. https://t.co/luosSEa8Qi pic.twitter.com/UsDe2tfcAB — Cavie (@CaV1E) September 4, 2020

As Microsoft has yet to reveal anything regarding the Xbox Series X price, there's the chance that it may not cost $599, even though it sounds like an extremely likely price. With the console getting closer to its release, we are surely going to hear more about it very soon.

Microsoft doesn't seem to be particularly worried about the Xbox Series X price, as the company's strategy is centered around the player and not the device, as stated by Phil Spencer back in June.

We want to make sure we're providing the right value to customers. Price is going to be important, but our strategy is centred around the player, not the device. If this is not the year when a family wants to make a decision to buy a new Xbox, that's okay. Our strategy does not revolve around how many Xboxes I sell this year.

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on release date and pricing information as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.