Xbox Head Teases “Old Things” Done in “New Ways” from The Initiative Studio

Xbox head Phil Spencer has taken to Twitter to tease that Microsoft’s The Initiative is actively working on both new and old things.

Spencer and his team recently returned from a trip to Japan and the Vice Executive President of Gaming now posted an update of a visit to Microsoft’s Santa-Monica-based studio, The Initiative.

Helmed by former Tomb Raider studio head Darrell Gallagher, the Initiative was formed back in 2018 and has since been on a recruiting spree, hiring top-level talent from high profile studios.

Microsoft’s first-party studio has yet to officially unveil the projects that its working on, but according to Spencer, the team isn’t solely working on a new title. Apparently, the studio is also actively working on old things done in new ways.

Great update today with @DGallagher_LA @mattbooty and the team @TheInitiative. Incredibly talented studio challenging themselves to do new things things (and old things 🙂 ) in new ways. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 28, 2020

During Microsoft’s 2018 E3 event, Spencer already suggested that the studio could be working on things from the past. “When [Gallagher] left Activision we started to have a discussion about what he wanted to do next,” Spencer said following the announcement of The Initiative.

He continued, “I think he really loved his time with Crystal Dynamics working on Lara Croft and Tomb Raider, kind of re-working some of that franchise.

“We were talking about some things in our past that might be interesting… nothing to announce yet, but just some things that he might want to go work on.”

On social media, fans are already speculating about the ‘old’ game that Microsoft could be working on. Which game would you like to see make its return on Xbox? Hit the comments below.