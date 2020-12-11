Perfect Dark is the First Project from Microsoft’s The Initiative, Will be an “Eco Sci-Fi” Thriller

Note: This is a developing story. Additional detail about the new Perfect Dark will be added later.

What is Microsoft’s much-ballyhooed new “AAAA” studio The Initiative working on? It’s a question Xbox fans have been asking themselves for years, and just minutes ago at The Game Awards 2020, we got the answer! Confirming previous rumors, it turns out the studio is working on a new Perfect Dark, which they describe as a “eco sci-fi” adventure. You can check out the first teaser trailer for the game, below.

And here’s an additional developer video featuring some further thoughts from The Initiative devs…

No word yet on platforms of a release date for the new Perfect Dark, although The Initiative say it’s still “early in development”. What do you think? Excited for Joanna Dark’s return?