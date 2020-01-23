Final Fantasy XIV Director Praises Xbox Head Phil Spencer For His Attitude Towards Japanese Games

Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida has praised Xbox head Phil Spencer for his attitude towards Japanese games.

Square Enix has announced changes to the base game of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and back in November of last year, Microsoft’s head of Xbox announced that the popular MMORPG will be coming to Xbox in the near future. Various other titles that were previously reserved to Sony’s and Nintendo’s platform have made their way to Microsoft’s platform recently, and in a recent interview conducted by Trustedreviews, Yoshida expressed his admiration for Spencer’s effort to bringing more Japanese games to the brand.

“When the Xbox One launched in Japan there were no TV commercials or advertisements, so I thought they were just giving us a pass this time,” Yoshida said about the Xbox brand. “Under the leadership of Phil Spencer, Xbox’s attitude towards Japanese games has changed dramatically, with the upcoming arrival of not only Final Fantasy 14, but also Phantasy Star Online 2. “Phil Spencer had made such an effort to make this possible, and now it’s cool to see it becoming a reality.”

Under the leadership of Spencer, various Final Fantasy titles and some of the Yakuza games are now playable on Xbox - titles that were previously home to PlayStation.

Generous words from the Square Enix director for sure. Phil Spencer and his team are currently in Japan to talk and listen to publishers and studios about the future of gaming in 2020 and beyond.