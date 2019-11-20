Xbox Game Studios Head Teases More Game News Before Year’s End

Xbox Game Studios showed up with several titles at X019, such as Everwild from Rare, Grounded from Obsidian, Bleeding Edge from Ninja Theory, and Tell Me Why from DONTNOD Entertainment. However, Head of XGS Matt Booty teased in an interview with Windows Central that there's much more to come and we may, in fact, get other announcements before the year's end.

We're coming up on stretch here where we got Scarlett coming up, or xCloud picking up momentum. We've got Game Pass continuing to pick up. So I think it's just, right now, the right time to make sure that we put a lot of our energy on delivering the games on production, making sure that all the studios are now often working on the next thing. I think all of the studios have got things teed up. We have got multiple unannounced projects that we haven't even talked about yet going on, particularly with our publishing team. We've got Halo that is deep in production to launch a new Halo with Scarlett's launch. We've got all of our studios working on what their next thing is. I think you're going to see more news before the end of the year with some stuff we haven't talked about.

Though Booty didn't say where the news would come from, it's a safe bet that it'll happen at The Game Awards 2019, the only remaining event this year in the industry's calendar.

The Game Awards 2019 Nominees Announced, Death Stranding and Control Lead the Pack

The Game Awards 2019 will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the same venue used for the Xbox E3 conferences, on December 12th at 5:30 PM Pacific Time. Just yesterday, we learned of the official nominations across all of the twenty-nine categories. However, most viewers (there were 26.2 million global live streams last year according to the organizers) really tune in to see new game announcements and trailers and this year will be no different.

What would you like to see from Xbox Game Studios at TGA 2019?