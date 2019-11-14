Ninja Theory’s Bleeding Edge Release Date and Closed Beta Schedule Leaked via Microsoft Store

Bleeding Edge, the online brawler announced by Ninja Theory at E3 2019, is getting an official release date later today at X019. However, a Microsoft Store listing has already leaked pretty much everything, save for the inevitable accompanying trailer.

The launch of Bleeding Edge will happen on March 24th for PC and Xbox One, while two Closed Beta tests are due on February 14th and then on March 13th. The listing also mentions all of the pre-order details; keep reading to find out more about that.

Microsoft X019 Reveals Rumored to Include New Rare and Obsidian IP, Tons of Release Dates

Team Up. Cause Chaos.

Grab your team and tear it up in Bleeding Edge, an electrifying online brawler where every fighter comes mechanically enhanced for mayhem!

Choose your fighter from a diverse cast of colourful characters from the edges of society: burn rubber as bold and beautiful Buttercup with her detachable saw blade arms, wreak havoc as Black-Metal rocker Niđhöggr with his electrifying guitar solos or slash up the streets as Daemon, New York’s most wanted assassin.

Pre-order now or play with Xbox Game Pass to get access to the Closed Beta!

You will get:

- Access to the Bleeding Edge Closed Beta in 2020:

Closed Beta 1 on February 14th

Closed Beta 2 on March 13th

Be the first to play Bleeding Edge before it launches on March 24th! Plus, pre-order now or play with Xbox Game Pass in the first week of launch (by March 31st 2020) to receive the exclusive Punk Pack!

- 3 exclusive fighter skins:

Punk Rock Niđhöggr

Butterpunk Buttercup

Outrider ZeroCool

- Rioter’s Hoverboard

- Make Your Mark in-game Sticker Pack

- 3 bonus taunts

Come. Join us. The cybernetic clash of the century is about to begin!

NO STOPPING US

Synergise with your teammates to become an unstoppable force in the face of your enemies – freeze foes in time, control minds, ride missiles and unleash electrifying guitar solos in exhilarating action combat that rewards technique, timing and teamwork.

TREACHEROUS TERRAIN

Use your environment to your advantage with deadly arena hazards and gain the upper hand in moments of chaos. Yank opponents into a high voltage electric fence with Buttercup’s saw blade. Charge enemy aggressors into the path of an oncoming train with Makutu’s shoulder barge. Trap careless enemies within Maeve’s magical cage and light a raging fire beneath their very feet.

MOD YOUR COMBAT, SHOW YOUR STYLE

Power up your fighters' weapons and abilities from a vast arsenal of cybernetic parts, all earnable through gameplay. Customise your hoverboard mounts to ride with style across the vibrant cyberpunk arenas of Bleeding Edge.