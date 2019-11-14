Grounded is a New Survival Game from Obsidian with a “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” Twist

Note: This is a developing story. More detail will be added later.

Obsidian Entertainment is one of the hardest-working developer in the industry. They just released The Outer Worlds, and prior to that they served up a steady succession of crowdfunded hits like the Pillars of Eternity games and Tyranny. Well, now the company has revealed their first new game since becoming a Microsoft Game Studios first-party developer, and it’s not what you may be expecting.

During the big X019 episode of Inside Xbox, Obsidian announced Grounded, which is essentially “Honey I Shrunk the Kids: The Video Game” in everything but name. The game shrinks players and talks them with surviving a back yard packed with deadly insects and all sorts of other dangers. You can check out the game’s debut trailer, below.

Grounded hits Xbox Game Preview in Spring of 2020.