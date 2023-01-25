Forza Motorsport Shows Off Gorgeous New Gameplay, Spring 2023 Release no Longer a Lock

Since announcing the game back in 2020, Microsoft has been a big cagey about rolling out new Forza Motorsport info. We finally got a first look at the game last summer, and since then, not a lot has been shared. Well, today during the first Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct, we got a fresh look at Turn 10 Studios’ new racer.

The new dev video provides a look at the game’s impressive ray-tracing, which reflects the minute differences in different paint types. Turn 10 is also promising 4K/60fps gameplay with ray-tracing, over 500 cars at launch, and 20 racing environments, including 5 all-new ones, like the Kyalami Grand Prix in South Africa. Unfortunately, the game’s spring 2023 release window is no longer a lock, as the game is now only promised for 2023. You can check out the new Forza Motorsport video, below.

Here’s some of the new information about Forza Motorsports cars, tracks, and tech Turn 10 revealed today...

Cars Are More Dynamic Than Ever

"Forza Motorsport will feature over 500 real-world cars at launch for you to collect, race and customize using more than 800 unique upgrades and custom modifications. We’re also delivering the most modern race cars that we have ever featured on our roster. We’re also creating a more fun and rewarding driving experience thanks to the advances we’ve made in our physics simulation, which are greater than Forza Motorsport 5, 6, and 7 combined.

In addition to the number of cars, we have also made improvements to how they look by using a spectrophotometer, which captures multiple data points of light behavior on a surface. With this new sourcing technique, our paint models have a more realistic light response across colors, metal flake and gloss levels. Cars now have context-aware damage and dirt buildup that is authentic and unique to each vehicle, gathering more in the low-pressure areas like recesses and alcoves."

Enhanced Tracks and New Locations

"Forza Motorsport will start with 20 environments featuring multiple track layouts for players to master. In addition to fan favorites, you can race on five all-new-to-Motorsport locations including our first in South Africa – Kyalami. Because of the level of detail that went into the tracks through photogrammetry and laser-scanned images, the team was able to depict 10 times more realistic detail including highly detailed vegetation and overgrowth. With all the cutting-edge visuals, including tens of thousands of fully animated 3D spectators, each player will feel immersed in the spectacle of racing."

Forza Motorsport races onto PC and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2023.