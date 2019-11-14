Note: This is a developing story. More detail will be added later.

Rare is one of the most prolific and creative developers in history, with dozens of beloved franchises to its name, and yet, the flow of new stuff has slowed to a crawl in recent years. The studio released Sea of Thieves in 2018, and before that, their last new IP was Viva Pinata in 2006 (well, unless you count Kinect Sports, which you really shouldn’t).

Well, today during the big X019 episode of Inside Xbox, the latest all-new Rare IP was announced. The new game is Everwild, and it looks to take more than a little inspiration from Nintendo’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game features a gorgeous cell-shaded open-looking world, populated by all manner of fantasy creatures. The player’s goal in the game isn’t exactly clear at this point, but it seems like it will be more of a “monster befriending” than “monster hunting” game. Check out the debut trailer for the game, below.

Everwild is coming to PC and Xbox One. A release date has yet to be set.