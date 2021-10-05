What Will You Lose When You Upgrade to Microsoft’s Windows 11

Microsoft's new Windows 11 is introducing several visual and functional changes to the operating system. Along with new Windows 11 features and improvements, the operating system is also removing or deprecating a few Windows 10 features. Some of the key features that are impacted include:

Cortana : will no longer be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the Taskbar.

: will no longer be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the Taskbar. Desktop wallpaper : cannot be roamed to or from device when signed in with a Microsoft account.

: cannot be roamed to or from device when signed in with a Microsoft account. Internet Explorer : documentation is disabled. Microsoft Edge browser is the recommended replacement and includes IE Mode, which may be useful in certain scenarios.

: documentation is disabled. Microsoft Edge browser is the recommended replacement and includes IE Mode, which may be useful in certain scenarios. Math Input Pane l: is removed. Math Recognizer will install on demand and includes the math input control and recognizer. Math inking in apps like OneNote are not impacted by this change.

l: is removed. Math Recognizer will install on demand and includes the math input control and recognizer. Math inking in apps like OneNote are not impacted by this change. News & Interests : has evolved. New functionality has been added which can be found by clicking the Widgets icon on the Taskbar.

: has evolved. New functionality has been added which can be found by clicking the Widgets icon on the Taskbar. Quick Status : from the Lockscreen and associated settings are removed.

: from the Lockscreen and associated settings are removed. S Mode : is only available now for Windows 11 Home edition.

: is only available now for Windows 11 Home edition. Snipping Tool : continues to be available but the old design and functionality in the Windows 10 version has been replaced with those of the app previously known as Snip & Sketch.

: continues to be available but the old design and functionality in the Windows 10 version has been replaced with those of the app previously known as Snip & Sketch. Start : is significantly changed in Windows 11 including the following key deprecations and removals: Named groups and folders of apps are no longer supported and the layout is not currently resizable. Pinned apps and sites will not migrate when upgrading from Windows 10. Live Tiles are no longer available. For glanceable, dynamic content, see the new Widgets feature.

: is significantly changed in Windows 11 including the following key deprecations and removals: Tablet Mode : is removed and new functionality and capability is included for keyboard attach and detach postures.

: is removed and new functionality and capability is included for keyboard attach and detach postures. Taskbar : is changed including: People is no longer present on the Taskbar. Some icons may no longer appear in the System Tray (systray) for upgraded devices including previous customizations. Alignment to the bottom of the screen is the only location allowed. Apps can no longer customize areas of the Taskbar.

: is changed including: Timeline : is removed. Some similar functionality is available in Microsoft Edge.

: is removed. Some similar functionality is available in Microsoft Edge. Touch Keyboard : will no longer dock and undock keyboard layouts on screen sizes 18 inches and larger.

: will no longer dock and undock keyboard layouts on screen sizes 18 inches and larger. Wallet: is removed.

Along with the above changes, Microsoft has mentioned the following list of apps that will not be removed on upgrade but will no longer be installed on new devices and also won't appear if you clean-install Windows 11. They will remain available for download from the new and improved Microsoft Store. These include:

3D Viewer

OneNote for Windows 10

Paint 3D

Skype

Similar to Windows 10, you can install Windows 11 through Windows Update (only offered to the newer hardware at the moment), Update Assistant, Media Creation Tool, and via ISO files. Microsoft has also shared a list of known issues that may disrupt the update process or post-update experience. Do make sure to check that out before upgrading to Windows 11.