Microsoft: “Windows 11 Is Built on the Same Foundation as Windows 10,” Designed to Coexist

Throughout today's announcement, Microsoft's Panos Panay (Chief Product Officer, Windows, and Devices) focused on how Windows 11 is modern and yet the same old. Like the nostalgia of an old house where you grew up in. An excerpt from today's announcement (emphasis is ours):

Windows has always existed to be a stage for the world’s innovation. It’s been the backbone of global businesses and where scrappy startups became household names. The web was born and grew up on Windows. It’s the place where many of us wrote our first email, played our first PC game and wrote our first line of code. Windows is the place people go to create, to connect, to learn and to achieve – a platform over a billion people today rely on.

The company claims that the new Windows 11 will be the Windows that brings you closer to what you love. From productivity to communications - it will have it all.

Windows 11 Builds Incoming for Insiders Next Week (With Some Changes…)

But, that doesn't mean it's a completely new operating system. In its deployment strategy, the Windows maker confirms that the new operating system is indeed the same old one with some renovations.

Same foundations - Windows 11 will be deployed like Windows 10

"Since Windows 11 is built on the same foundation as Windows 10, you can use the same deployment capabilities, scenarios, and tools - as well as the same basic deployment strategy that you use today for Windows 10," the note reads.

While the company has significantly increased minimum system requirements, Microsoft added that most devices purchased in the last 18-24 months should be compatible with Windows 11. This would translate into similar update processes for the end-users and businesses. In addition, both the operating systems will continue to receive regular "monthly quality updates to provide security updates and bug fixes."

"When Windows 11 reaches general availability, end-users running Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Pro for Workstations will be able to use the PC Health Check app to determine their eligibility for Windows 11," the company says. We have already shared with you the link to download this Health Check app.

As for the lifecycle, the Windows maker shared the following:

Windows 11 Will Be Required to Run the New DirectStorage API

Home, Pro, Pro for Workstations, and Pro for Education editions of Windows 11 will receive 24 months of support .

. Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11 will be supported for 36 months.

"Windows 10 and Windows 11 are designed to coexist"

Microsoft has ensured that there won't be any changes to the core settings and processes, which means we won't experience the kind of struggle that the company faced when trying to move Windows 7 and 8.1 users to Windows 10.

"Using a single management infrastructure that supports common applications across both Windows 10 and Windows 11 helps to simplify the migration process," Microsoft wrote. "You can analyze endpoints, determine application compatibility, and manage Windows 11 deployments in the same way that you do with Windows 10."

For more details on what to expect in terms of Windows 11 deployment and preparation, check out this support page.

In this stream: