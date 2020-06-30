Microsoft released the latest version of its desktop operating system on May 27. A month in and Windows 10 version 2004 (May 2020 Update) has managed to get 7% marketshare."May 2020 Update (2004) enters the chart at 7% after about a month on the market," AdDuplex shared the stats today. "Close to 150,000 Windows 10 PCs were surveyed."

It added that similar to the previous cycle, "the most popular version of Windows 10 is not the newest and not the one before it." The latest Windows 10 May 2020 Update is sitting behind Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903, now a year old and currently the most popular) and the November 2019 Update (version 1909). Version 1903 has a 46.2% share followed by version 1909 sitting at 35.7% of the Windows market.

Unreleased Microsoft Surface Pro With ‘Upgraded’ Snapdragon 8cx Spotted in New Benchmark Leak

While 7% may seem like a small number and a slow adoption rate, it does beat the speed of version 1903, which was the last major feature update. Microsoft had released the 19H2 aka version 1909 as a cumulative update.

Release of Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) has hit the rates of both the version 1909 and version 1903, which have seen a dip of 0.7% and 2%, respectively.

Relevant Windows 10 version 2004 stories: