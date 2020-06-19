Another day, another bug? Microsoft has now officially acknowledged the Storage Spaces bug that some users have been experiencing while updating to the latest Windows 10 version 2004, the May 2020 Update.

Microsoft said that devices using Parity Storage Spaces "might have issues using or accessing their Storage Spaces after updating to Windows 10, version 2004 (the May 2020 Update) and Windows Server, version 2004." The company added that "when using some configurations, partitions for Parity Storage Spaces might show as RAW in Disk Manager."

Support document details this latest Windows 10 version 2004 bug:

If you are trying to update to Windows 10, version 2004, you might encounter an update compatibility hold and receive the message, "This PC can't upgrade to Windows 10. Your PC isn't supported yet on this version of Windows 10. No action is needed. Windows Update will offer this version of Windows 10 automatically once the issue has been resolved." Note Simple Storage Spaces and Mirror Storage spaces are not affected by this issue.

Microsoft hasn't shared how many users are impacted but it did say that there is currently no workaround to this issue. Instead, it has advised to make Storage Spaces as read only to prevent issues with the data on your Storage Spaces.

Select Start and type: powershell Right click or long press on Windows PowerShell and select Run as administrator. If prompted by a User Access Control dialog for Windows Powershell, select yes. Within the PowerShell dialog, type the following command and press enter: get-virtualdisk | ? WriteCacheSize -gt 0 | get-disk | set-disk -IsReadOnly $true Your Storage Spaces should now be set to read only, meaning you will not be able to write to them. Your device will still be usable, and any volume not seen as RAW should be readable.

The Windows maker warned that it does not recommend running the chkdsk command on any device affected by this issue. The company has also put a compatibility hold on affected devices and is currently investigating the issue.

