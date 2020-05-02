Microsoft's upcoming Windows 10 May 2020 Update may arrive a little later than originally planned. The Windows maker was expected to push Windows 10 version 2004 to the public around mid-May. However, that may now be pushed to the end of this month.

On April 16, Microsoft began rolling out May 2020 Update to Insiders in the Release Preview ring, who have since also received another update fixing a bug. After a month of baking in this ring, it was expected that the Windows maker will deliver this version, which was finalized by the Fast ring at the end of last year, to the public. Now, in an update, ZDNet has reported that the general availability is slated for May 28 instead of May 12.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update Build 19041.208 Released w/ One Fix – Some Known Issues Still to Be Fixed

It appears the reason behind this delay is a zero-day exploit, which Microsoft plans to patch before delivering the code to OEMs and then end users. According to the report, OEMs will now get the code on May 5, followed by developers on May 12, and then the public on May 28.

However, these dates aren't official as Microsoft hasn't announced availability dates for Windows 10 version 2004. Brandon Leblanc of the Windows Insider Program did say when announcing this week's Build 19041.208 that the team wants to have May 2020 Update in the Release Preview ring "a bit first."

Heads up for #WindowsInsiders in Release Preview. And since I have gotten this question a few times - no release date has been announced. We want to have this be in Release Preview a bit first. https://t.co/JuIu4ixLEw — Brandon LeBlanc (@brandonleblanc) April 30, 2020

The company is currently also testing new builds through its Fast ring, however, Microsoft insists that the new features aren't tied to any specific version of the operating system. It's very likely that Windows 10 version 2004 is the major update of the year followed by a minor, Service Pack-like update in 20H2, following the format of the November 2019 Update.

Windows 10 version 2004 - can you get it now?

Most Windows enthusiasts do choose to get the new versions of Windows 10 as soon as they hit the Release Preview ring. Microsoft begins testing a new version through its Skip Ahead and Fast ring Insiders, followed by those in the Slow ring. Release Preview only receives a new version when it's almost ready for the public, and just needs to be baked a little bit more to discover any last minute bugs or issues.

Given the fact that Windows 10 version 2004 has possibly been under development for the longest time, you can get your hands on it through the Release Preview ring. The process is simple, and no, you don't need to stay in the Windows Insider Program after installing the May 2020 Update.