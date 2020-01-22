Microsoft has made its newest version of Windows 10 available for everyone who clicks on the "check for update" button in the Settings app.

Windows 10 November 2019 Update or version 1909 focused entirely on performance improvements and system stability instead of introducing new big features. The company was pushed to do that to deliver an update that was free of bugs to ensure users could upgrade their Windows 7 machines to a stable version of the desktop operating system ahead of its end of service deadline on January 14.

In an update to the release information page, the Windows maker wrote:

Windows 10, version 1909 is available for any user on a recent version of Windows 10 who manually selects “Check for updates” via Windows Update. The recommended servicing status is Semi-Annual Channel.

Microsoft also begins automatic installation of Windows 10 November 2019 Update on 1809 devices

Microsoft added that the company is also starting its next phase in the controlled release of version 1909, which means more devices running the October 2018 Update (version 1809) will be automatically updated to the latest version. "Our rollout process starts several months in advance of the end of service date to provide adequate time for a smooth update process," the company added.

As a reminder, Windows 10 1809 will reach its end of service on May 12, 2020 (except for the Enterprise and Education editions that reach EoS next year).

Unlike previous versions, Windows 10 November 2019 Update has had a positive user feedback as we haven't seen reports of any major bugs that plagued the last two versions of the operating system. Version 1809, which is now being forced-upgraded to 1909, was in particular a pretty bad release, potentially the worst update Windows 10 has received so far. Version 1809, or the October 2018 Update, had to be pulled back to fix issues before it was re-issued to the public.