Grab yourself a fully unlocked and renewed iPhone XR in white color for a low price of just $486 right now. Pieces are limited so hurry up while you're at it!

The iPhone XR was a well-received phone when it was launched alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. In fact, it's so good that Apple even sells it in 2020 for a price of $599. But if you look into the renewed section over at Amazon then things get really good very fast.

For a limited time only, the iPhone XR is available in white color option for a low price of just $468. This is a renewed smartphone and ships with at least 80% battery health remaining. The great thing about renewed items is that they look and work like new, so that's a huge peace of mind.

The iPhone XR features a large 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display that goes from one edge to the other. With a powerful A12 Bionic chip under the hood, the phone flies through tasks with utmost ease. You also get 3GB of RAM for multitasking around, while there's a huge nearly-3,000mAh battery under the hood to get you through the day on a single charge.

You also get a water-resistant design, wireless charging and wired fast charging. Whenever you're out of juice, you can quickly top up the XR in a very less amount of time.

Buy Apple iPhone XR, 64GB, White - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $468