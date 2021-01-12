AMD will be hosting its CES 2021 keynote today featuring Dr.Lisa Su and you can tune in with us to see what they have in their pockets for the consumer segment in the official Livestream. AMD has not detailed what they will be announcing but just like each year, they will have lots to showcase to the consumer high-performance segment.

Watch The AMD CES 2021 Keynote Featuring CEO, Dr.Lisa Su Here, Live! - High-Performance Announcements & More

AMD is all set to start off its new year with a bang of an event. The event will be focused around virtual keynotes from top executives of each company and AMD's keynote will be hosted by CEO, Lisa Su. The event is scheduled to premiere in 14 hours at 9 AM (PST) sharp.

AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su will keynote during CES 2021, presenting the AMD vision for the future of research, education, work, entertainment and gaming, including a portfolio of high-performance computing and graphics solutions. Dr. Lisa SuDr. Lisa Su has held the position of president and chief executive officer since October 2014, and she serves on the AMD Board of Directors. In 2014, Dr. Su was chief operating officer responsible for integrating AMD's business units, sales, global operations and infrastructure enablement teams into a single market-facing organization responsible for product strategy and execution. Dr. Su joined AMD in January 2012 as senior vice president and general manager, global business units and was responsible for driving end-to-end business execution of AMD products and solutions. AMD via CES Official

As for the event itself, AMD is expected to deliver a range of announcements. No particular product is mentioned but we can expect a few if high-performance launches from AMD. The first and the most obvious one is the AMD Ryzen 5000 mobility lineups codenamed Cezanne and Lucienne. These will be based on the Zen 3 and Zen 2 refresh core architecture and bring faster performance in the mobility segment.

We can also expect AMD to unveil its next-generation RDNA 2 based Radeon RX 6700 series family which will bring Navi 2X in the mainstream segment and positioned directly against the likes of RTX 3060 Ti and below. Just like the RX 6800 series, we can expect the RX 6700 series to offer absolutely insane performance per dollar value. AMD will also be announcing support for Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs codenamed Vermeer on 400-series motherboards through a new and official AGESA (1.1.9.0) firmware that its board partners are currently testing out internally.

Just to recap, last year, the red team made several announcements that included Ryzen 4000 CPU lineup for the mobility segment, RX 5000 high-end GPUs for the mobility segment, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X flagship HEDT CPU, the Radeon RX 5600 XT desktop graphics card, and also gave us a first teaser of the RDNA 2 GPUs along with several roadmaps detailing their CPU & GPU portfolio. Overall, it's an event no one should miss if you're interested in high-performance computing so stay tuned!