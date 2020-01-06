AMD has officially lifted the curtains off of their 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 CPU family, codenamed Renoir. The AMD Ryzen 4000 mobility processors come in various flavors, including low-power 15W & high-end 45W SKUs, offering up to 8 cores and 16 threads for a massive performance boost even on laptops.

AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir Mobility CPUs Launched - 7nm Zen 2 Chips With Up To 8 Cores and 16 Threads

The AMD Ryzen 4000 APU family is aimed first at the mobility platforms which include gaming and consumer-aimed mainstream notebooks. Compared to the previous generation, Ryzen 3000 APUs, the new lineup is outfitted with the latest Zen 2 cores, offering greater IPC performance and higher clock speeds. The new AMD 7nm Zen 2 core architecture also adds higher efficiency, allowing AMD to further boost the total number of cores and threads across their entire 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 mobility lineup.

The 7nm APU family will have a lot of new features to talk about aside from the Zen 2 cores, it will be up to 2 times more efficient than the current 12nm Zen+ parts, support LPDDR4x memory and would feature a more modern Vega GPU with an enhanced feature set that is close to the Radeon VII than the Radeon RX Vega 64.

As such, the AMD Ryzen 4000 processors are going to tackle Intel's entire 10th Gen portfolio which includes 14nm Comet Lake-U, 10nm Ice Lake-U, and even the existing 9th Gen Coffee Lake-Refresh parts. Like Intel, AMD is offering a higher tier of mobility processors, branded as the Ryzen 9 family which would include the Ryzen 9 4900H as the flagship part.

Ryzen 4000 45W Mobility Processors - Ryzen 9 4900H Leads The Pack, Ryzen 7 4800H Faster Than Intel's Desktop Core i7-9700K CPU

The lineup is split into two segments, the low-power Ryzen 4000 U-series and the performance tier Ryzen 4000 H/HS-series. The Ryzen 9 4900H is the flagship SKU, offering 8 cores and 16 threads. It is the first AMD chip to offer such extreme core counts on a mobility platform. The Ryzen 7 4800H also offers 8 cores and 16 threads with the difference between both processors being their clocks.

Intel's current lineup is made up of the Core i9-9980HK (8 Core, 16 thread), Core i7-9850H (6 core / 12 thread) and the Core i7-9750H (6 core / 12 thread). These chips offer clock speeds of up to 5.00 GHz (Max single-core boost frequency). AMD in comparison is offering speeds of up to 4.20 GHz on their Ryzen 7 4800H processor while offering much higher performance per watt. IPC on the AMD Ryzen 4000 processors also plays a major role with a 15% boost over the Zen+ cores, the new lineup features an outstanding performance at the given price points, making for faster & much more affordable laptops.





Comparing the performance versus a desktop-grade Intel Core i7-9700K 8 core and 8 thread chip, the Ryzen 7 4800H with 8 cores and 16 threads is faster in several workloads including Cinebench and 3DMark which just goes off to show the impressive computing capabilities of a 45W mobility chip that AMD has churned up.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility Processors Specifications

Processor Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock GPU CUs / SPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 / 16 TBD TBD TBD 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 45W AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 45W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 7 / 448 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 5 / 320 15W

Coming to the Ryzen 4000 U-series family, we have both multi-threaded and non-multi-threaded SKUs. Starting with the top Ryzen 7 4800U, we are getting 8 cores and 16 threads on a 15W part with a base clock of 1.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz.







The GPU is outfitted with 8 CUs which make up a total of 512 SPs. The Ryzen 7 4700U comes with 8 cores but no multi-threading support. It has a higher base clock of 2.0 GHz but a lower boost clock of 4.1 GHz while sporting a 7 CU GPU which has a total of 448 SPs. The Ryzen 5 series come in 6 core / 12 thread and 6 core / 6 thread variants while the Ryzen 3 4300U gets a quad-core layout without multi-threading.

In terms of U-series performance, the Ryzen 7 4800U was compared to a 10nm Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7 chip. The Ryzen 7 4800U was up to 90% faster in multi-threading performance and even had faster single-threaded performance (up to 4%) which shows that AMD has closed up to Intel's 10nm Ice Lake architecture in terms of IPC performance.

The graphics performance is also rated at up to 28% faster than the Gen 11 GPU featured on the Ice Lake chip which is super impressive. AMD also showcased various laptops based on the Ryzen 4000 processors which we will be covering in full detail later today. AMD expects to ship the first Ryzen 4000 laptops in Q1 2020 with 100+ models shipping in the entirety of 2020.