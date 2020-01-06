AMD Launches Radeon RX 5600 XT: Capable of 7.2 TFLOPs And $279 USD MSRP

AMD has just announced its brand new RX 5600 XT graphics card. It will be available on January 21 and will be priced at $279 USD. The card is positioned squarely at the 1080p market and will be an ideal card for esports players as well. Interestingly, however, while the card is manufactured on 7nm, it features less than spetacular clocks.

AMD launches Radeon RX 5600 XT, available on shelves on January 21

AMD also showcased some benchmarks going up against NVIDIA's 1660 Ti GPU - which is the graphics card of choice for 1080p gaming. In games such as Call of Duty Modern Warfare, The Division 2 and Gears of War 5, AMD's RX 5600XT reigned supreme. They also showcases close to 120 fps 1080p gaming in eSports games such as Apex Legends, Fortnite and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.





The first thing you need to know is that the RX 5600 XT is AMD's first 6GB card in the Navi family. It features a bus width of 192-bits. The RX 5600XT is going to be featuring 2304 cores clocked at around 1560 MHz for a total performance of around 7.2 TFLOPS. This is going to be coupled with 120 texture units, 48 ROPs and 3MB of L2 cache. The card will have a TDP of 150W (TBP technically) and will be based on RDNA1. This card will deliver roughly 75% of the performance of an RX 5700XT (at the same clock rates). Full specs of the card are as follows:

Clock: GPU / Memory

Boost Clock: Up to 1560 MHz / 12.0 Gbps

Game Clock: 1375 MHz / 12.0 Gbps

Base Clock: 1130 MHz / 12.0 Gbps

Boost Clock: Up to 1560 MHz / 12.0 Gbps Game Clock: 1375 MHz / 12.0 Gbps Base Clock: 1130 MHz / 12.0 Gbps Key Specifications:

Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics

2nd Gen 7nm GPU

Up to 1560 MHz Boost Clock

6GB GDDR6, Up to 12.0 Gbps Speed

1 x 8-pin Connectors

3 x DisplayPort / 1 x HDMI

240.6 x 126.5 x 53.0 mm

Radeon RX 5600 XT Graphics 2nd Gen 7nm GPU Up to 1560 MHz Boost Clock 6GB GDDR6, Up to 12.0 Gbps Speed 1 x 8-pin Connectors 3 x DisplayPort / 1 x HDMI 240.6 x 126.5 x 53.0 mm Key Features:

Long Life Dual Fan Design

Metal Backplate

0dB Silent Cooling

AMD Eyefinity Technology

Radeon FreeSync 2 HDR

8K Resolution Support

The RX 5500 XT has not been selling well considering it's priced a bit too high for its intended target market and the RX 5600 XT could help fulfill some of these gaps. At these specifications, it will help fill the void that EOL-ed Polaris GPUs have left in AMD's lineup and can serve as the step-in replacement for the older Vega 56 variants.

AMD might be using hardware strapping to disable cores on existing Navi 10 GPUs (technically making a new die) and how some AIBs might decide to take matters into their own hands (and lead to the traditional unlocking AMD GPUs into their powerful variants guides that always seem to pop up after using less-reliable methods of disabling the cores).

Products mentioned in this post RX 5500

USD 224.99 RX 5500 XT

USD 229.99 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.