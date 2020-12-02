AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H CPU which is going to be part of the Cezanne-H family of high-end mobility Zen 3 processors has been spotted within Geekbench by TUM_APISAK. This is the first time we get to see AMD's next-generation high-performance mobility CPUs which will be replacing its existing Renoir lineup (Ryzen 4000H).

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8 Core & 16 Thread Cezanne-H 'Zen 3' CPU For High-Performance Mobility Notebooks Spotted

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is based on the Zen 3 core architecture and as such it should be part of the Cezanne-H lineup which is the direct replacement to the Renoir-H Ryzen 4000H CPUs which utilized the Zen 2 core architecture. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H would be directly competing against Intel's Tiger Lake-H family of high-end processors which are launching in the first half of 2021.

Coming to the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H features 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip was running preliminary clock speeds of 3.2 GHz base/boost. The CPU features 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The L3 cache is a major upgrade over the Ryzen 4000U and Ryzen 4000H 'Zen 2' processors, offering increase inter-core latency speeds and bandwidth. The CPU will come with AMD's enhanced Vega graphics core based on the 7nm process node.

Considering that the Ryzen 7 4800H and Ryzen 7 4800U had the same CU count, we can expect the Ryzen 7 5800H to retain the same CU count as the Ryzen 7 5800U which packs 8 CUs or 512 cores. The GPU clock on the Ryzen 7 5800H is expected to be around 2.0 GHz. As for TDP, the 5800H will come with a 45W TDP which should be configurable down to 35W.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W AMD Ryzen AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

The chip scored poorly within the benchmark which is due to it being an early engineering sample and was running at just 500 MHz clocks. Even the boost clock is listed at 3.2 GHz which isn't final. What is interesting is that the CPU base clock is 300 MHz higher than the Ryzen 7 4800H and the GPU clock should be around 400-500 MHz higher than its predecessor. That along with the Zen 3 core architecture should deliver much higher performance as seen with the Ryzen 7 5800U and its performance compared to its Ryzen 4800U predecessor. Expect more information from AMD on its next-generation Cezanne family around CES 2021.