AMD has just unleashed their ultimate 2020 processor, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, featuring core counts that were never before seen on a consumer desktop platform. The Ryzen Threadripper is the ultimate chip designed for the ultimate enthusiast who wants all the computing power they can get on a single processor.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64 Core CPU Unleashed - The Ultimate Computing Chip For The Ultimate Enthusiast!

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X has launched and as expected, it features a gargantuan 64 cores and 128 threads, making it an absolute beast. The core and thread counts are astonishing and unlike anything that we have seen before on the HEDT platform, but AMD has pushed their HEDT platform hard and they are indeed bringing this super-massive chip to their TRX40 family.

The slide from AMD confirms that the processor will feature 288 MB of total cache, tons of PCIe Gen 4 lanes (~128) and a TDP of 280W. The TDP is surprisingly low for a 64 core part. As such, the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X features a base clock of 2.90 GHz and a single-core boost clock of 4.3 GHz. The base clock is 100 MHz slower than the 32 core Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX but the base clock of 100 MHz higher than its predecessor.

AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processor SKUs:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread CPU Predecessor Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Retail Launch AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X/WX 64 Core 128 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX (32 Core / 64 Thread) 2.9 GHz 4.3 GHz 288 MB 280W $3990 US 7th February 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3980X/WX 48 Core 96 Thread N/A TBD TBD TBD 280W $2499-$2999 US 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X/WX 32 Core 64 Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX (24 Core / 48 Thread) 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 144 MB 280W $1999 25th November 2019 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X 24 Core 48 Thread N/A 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 144 MB 280W $1399 25th November 2019

The processor also packs 8 Zen 2 CCDs since the chip has to pack 64 cores. The other two Ryzen Threadripper CPUs that are launching today, the 3970X and the 3960X, feature only four CCDs since they only need to pack up to 32 cores. The processor would be available on retail shelves on 7th February 2020 for a price of $3990 US.





You may wonder why would anyone require a chip that costs almost $4000 US but as of right now, this is the best workstation oriented chip that money could buy, making it a perfect choice for enthusiasts. Along with that, the advantages of the TRX40 platform are insanely high versus the competing Intel HEDT platform. AMD showcased some seriously impressive performance numbers for the 3990X with the chip scoring over 25000 points in Cinebench R20 (multi-threaded) bench and also outpacing dual Xeon Platinum 8280 (56 core / 112 thread) processors in V-Ray render by up to 30%.

