AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT custom model BIOS's have leaked out too, showcasing what frequencies we can expect out of the mainstream RDNA 2 GPUs. The information comes from Igor's Lab where at least two BIOS's from custom variants have been detailed through the MorePowerTool.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Models Could Potentially Be Better Overclockers Than RX 6800 Series, Up To 2.95 GHz Clocks at 220W TGP

Just yesterday, we got to see the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT's BIOS which offers a max clock limit of 3.0 GHz, a first for any high-end GPU released to date. The graphics card is set to launch in a few weeks and will be the flagship offering within AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series 'RDNA 2' family. After the Big Navi 'Navi 21' GPUs are released, AMD will focus its efforts on the Radeon RX 6700 series which features the RDNA 2 based Navi 22 GPU and will come with the Radeon RX 6700 XT & the Radeon RX 6700 flavors.

SaGa Frontier Remastered Announced for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

According to Igor, the BIOS he got access to is for two custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards. The first BIOS shows a maximum clock speed of 2854 MHz or 2.854 GHz while the second BIOS is for a much faster variant which offers clock speeds of up to 2950 MHz or 2.95 GHz. These put the Radeon RX 6700 XT partner cards much ahead of the custom RX 6800 XT lineup which maxes out at 2.8 GHz. It will be interesting to see if there are other variants that would feature even faster max clocks since we are looking at a minute 50 MHz difference between the RX 6900 XT and the RX 6700 XT custom models.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Model BIOS (2.95 GHz) via Igor's Lab







AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Model BIOS (2.85 GHz) via Igor's Lab







Igor also explains that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT partner cards have variable TGP (Total Graphics Power). The lower clocked variant has a TGP of 186W while the faster-clocked variant has a TGP of 211W. It is highly possible that the first variant with the 2854 MHz max clock limit is a stock variant by AMD and Igor suggests that the TBP (Total Board Power) of that would land between 210-220W. As such, the TBP of the overclocked (2.95 GHz) variant could be even higher at around 250W. This is close to the Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) reference model which has a TBP of 250W.

As a reference card, the Radeon RX 6800 has a TGP of 203 watts. The 186 watts of BIOS 1 would therefore be 92% of the TGP, which also suggests an OC BIOS, considering the lower memory (12 instead of 16 GB GDDR6). The BIOS 2 is even significantly above what AMD already gives the RX 6800 reference card! That’s enough after a violent action, but we’ll see what performance comes out of it in the end. Incidentally, both cards have a GPU voltage of 1.2 volts, also more than before with the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT. Igor’sLAB via Videocardz

NV22 XT 186-211 W TGP (RX 6700 XT) 🧐

NV22 XTL 146-156 W TGP (RX 6700?)

12 GB GDDR6 — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) November 20, 2020

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $59 Off

What's more interesting is that the first variant seems to be the reference design with a fan speed set to 2300 RPM and a more conservative fan target temperatures of 80C. The min PWM value is set to 33% with a Fan throttle limit set at 3200 RPM. The reference Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards are expected to feature a dual-fan design and we have seen a small glimpse of them in a previous leak.

The overclocked model features a higher target temperature of 95C and is expected to rock a more premium cooling design. A 1700 RPM speed suggests that we might be looking at a triple-fan config with a maximum TPM range of 2550.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL GPUs

Finally, we have the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the second variant, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

The Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards including the Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Radeon RX 6700 are expected to be released in January 2021 and will tackle the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 series cards.