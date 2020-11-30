  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ‘Navi 22 GPU’ Custom Models Reportedly Boost Up To 2.95 GHz, Up To 211W TGP

By
Submit

AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT custom model BIOS's have leaked out too, showcasing what frequencies we can expect out of the mainstream RDNA 2 GPUs. The information comes from Igor's Lab where at least two BIOS's from custom variants have been detailed through the MorePowerTool.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Models Could Potentially Be Better Overclockers Than RX 6800 Series, Up To 2.95 GHz Clocks at 220W TGP

Just yesterday, we got to see the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT's BIOS which offers a max clock limit of 3.0 GHz, a first for any high-end GPU released to date. The graphics card is set to launch in a few weeks and will be the flagship offering within AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series 'RDNA 2' family. After the Big Navi 'Navi 21' GPUs are released, AMD will focus its efforts on the Radeon RX 6700 series which features the RDNA 2 based Navi 22 GPU and will come with the Radeon RX 6700 XT & the Radeon RX 6700 flavors.

SaGa Frontier Remastered Announced for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

According to Igor, the BIOS he got access to is for two custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards. The first BIOS shows a maximum clock speed of 2854 MHz or 2.854 GHz while the second BIOS is for a much faster variant which offers clock speeds of up to 2950 MHz or 2.95 GHz. These put the Radeon RX 6700 XT partner cards much ahead of the custom RX 6800 XT lineup which maxes out at 2.8 GHz. It will be interesting to see if there are other variants that would feature even faster max clocks since we are looking at a minute 50 MHz difference between the RX 6900 XT and the RX 6700 XT custom models.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Model BIOS (2.95 GHz) via Igor's Lab

  • amd-radeon-rx-6700-xt-graphics-card-bios_2950-mhz_3
  • amd-radeon-rx-6700-xt-graphics-card-bios_2950-mhz_1
  • amd-radeon-rx-6700-xt-graphics-card-bios_2950-mhz_2

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Custom Model BIOS (2.85 GHz) via Igor's Lab

  • amd-radeon-rx-6700-xt-graphics-card-bios_2854-mhz_2
  • amd-radeon-rx-6700-xt-graphics-card-bios_2854-mhz_1
  • amd-radeon-rx-6700-xt-graphics-card-bios_2854-mhz_3

Igor also explains that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT partner cards have variable TGP (Total Graphics Power). The lower clocked variant has a TGP of 186W while the faster-clocked variant has a TGP of 211W. It is highly possible that the first variant with the 2854 MHz max clock limit is a stock variant by AMD and Igor suggests that the TBP (Total Board Power) of that would land between 210-220W. As such, the TBP of the overclocked (2.95 GHz) variant could be even higher at around 250W. This is close to the Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) reference model which has a TBP of 250W.

As a reference card, the Radeon RX 6800 has a TGP of 203 watts. The 186 watts of BIOS 1 would therefore be 92% of the TGP, which also suggests an OC BIOS, considering the lower memory (12 instead of 16 GB GDDR6). The BIOS 2 is even significantly above what AMD already gives the RX 6800 reference card! That’s enough after a violent action, but we’ll see what performance comes out of it in the end. Incidentally, both cards have a GPU voltage of 1.2 volts, also more than before with the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT.

Igor’sLAB via Videocardz

Cyber Monday 2020 Deal: AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $59 Off

What's more interesting is that the first variant seems to be the reference design with a fan speed set to 2300 RPM and a more conservative fan target temperatures of 80C. The min PWM value is set to 33% with a Fan throttle limit set at 3200 RPM. The reference Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards are expected to feature a dual-fan design and we have seen a small glimpse of them in a previous leak.

The overclocked model features a higher target temperature of 95C and is expected to rock a more premium cooling design. A 1700 RPM speed suggests that we might be looking at a triple-fan config with a maximum TPM range of 2550.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL GPUs

Finally, we have the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700  graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the second variant, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series_Radeon RX 6800 RX 6700 Dual Fan Graphics Card

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
TransistorsTBATBA26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute UnitsTBA40607280
Stream ProcessorsTBA2560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBA240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBA1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBA2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBA16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size12 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps?16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth320 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBA250W300W300W
PriceTBATBA$579 US$649 US$999 US

The Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards including the Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Radeon RX 6700 are expected to be released in January 2021 and will tackle the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 & RTX 3060 series cards.

Submit

Related