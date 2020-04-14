Warner Bros Montreal Canceled Superman, Suicide Squad Games Concept Art Surfaces Online

Warner Bros Montreal is rumored to be working on a new Batman game which has yet to be unveiled. The studio also worked on a couple of games that have been canceled, and today we finally get a look at these games thanks to some new images.

The new images have been discovered by @Talinsky on the portfolio of artist Joel Dos Reis Viegas. The image of the city is the most interesting, as it clearly shows Superman near the lower-left corner.

Batman, Harry Potter, and Rocksteady E3 Reveals Were Planned, “WB Direct” May be Coming

Here is another concept art with Superman I found on Joël Dos Reis Viegas portfolio. The interesting thing about it is that art was in Batman games tab just like those "Suicide Squad" related arts. Joël was concept artist at WB Montreal at that time. pic.twitter.com/VNzROanIxz — Tim (@tatlinsky) April 13, 2020

As already mentioned, Warner Bros Montreal is rumored to be working on a new Batman game. The game has been teased a few times in the past months, but an official announcement has yet to be made. Back in February, a new piece of concept art surfaced online, showing a Batcycle that was created for yet another rumored canceled game starring Damian Wayne, and that may be used for the upcoming unannounced game.

This yet to be announced Batman game is supposedly going to launch a cohesive DC Game Universe.

The new Batman game will kick off a new, somewhat cohesive DC Game Universe. Shortly after it’s release this Fall, it will be followed up by a next-gen DC game from the creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise, Rocksteady Studios. The roadmap from there is foggy; sources have said that a next-gen Superman game (NOT ROCKSTEADY) is also in the works at WB, but nothing confirmed yet.

The rumored Batman game in development by Warner Bros Montreal has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.