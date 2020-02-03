Batman Arkham Next Game to Feature Music From Horizon Zero Dawn, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Composer – Rumor

The next entry in the Batman Arkham series has yet to be revealed officially, but it seems like it will feature music created by the same duo behind the soundtracks of two of the best open-world games released in recent years.

As spotted by ResetEra forums member Reverse-Flash 2024, The Flight has recently reposted on Instagram the teasers that WB Games shared in the past few weeks likely related to the next entry in the Batman Arkham series. While there are a lot of posts on the Instagram page, the only ones related to gaming are about games the duo wrote music for, like Horizon Zero Dawn and Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

While most of the evidence seems to confirm that The Flight is working on the next Batman Arkham game, without an official announcement, we have to take everything with a grain of salt. Given how good the soundtracks for Horizon Zero Dawn and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are, The Flight seems to be an excellent choice of composer for the return of the Dark Knight to the gaming world.

The next entry in the Batman Arkham series has yet to be officially announced. According to rumors, the game, which will not be named Arkham Legacy, will be "primarily" a next-gen game and that it will include Batman as well as his closest allies as playable characters. The game may also be a reboot for the whole series, as it is not going to be a sequel to Batman Arkham Knight.

I’ve heard rumblings, but I’m done speculating on when they reveal that thing, but I’ve also heard it’s not called Legacy anymore (you’ll know why when it’s revealed) but you do still get to play as the bat fam

The next Batman Arkham has yet to be revealed. We will let you know more about the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.