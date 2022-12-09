Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will Launch on May 26, 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been receiving various cinematic trailers throughout the past year and some time, focusing on presenting the game world. Developed by Rocksteady, creators of the Batman: Arkham games, the game is an action-adventure shooter that can be played with up to four players online, where players can explore the entirety of Metropolis as they hunt down the titular Justice League.

Earlier today, publisher Warner Bros. Games launched a new trailer, showcasing more of the game’s visuals and revealing an in-game model of Batman. Players can take control of Deadshot, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang, each with their own unique kits tailored to exploring Metropolis.

You can view the brand-new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer below.

All things considered, the characters look pretty good, but again, no actual gameplay. This trailer’s footage is completely in-engine, though, and shows off a brief scene with Captain Boomerang and The Flash. Finally, the trailer also showcases Batman in-engine, with his iconic line: “I am vengeance, I am the night, I am Batman!’.

The trailer concludes with a message that simply says: “Thank you Kevin”, drawing back to Kevin Conroy’s untimely passing a few weeks ago and paying tribute. Kevin Conroy has been voicing Batman in movies, TV shows, and video games since 1992. Kevin also voiced Batman in the Batman: Arkham series, quite obviously, culminating in Batman: Arkham Knight.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including gameplay, features, and more, as it’s released. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on May 26th, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders are currently not available at this time, but we’ll update you when it’s available.

