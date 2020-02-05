Batman Arkham New Game Will Be a Soft Reboot That Will Launch a DC Game Universe; Superman Next-Gen Game is in the Works – Rumor

The next entry in the Batman Arkham series has been teased profusely these past few weeks, but an announcement has yet to be made. It seems like there is a good reason for it, as the game is apparently going to be more important than anticipated.

In a new report posted by Geeks WorldWide, it is revealed that the next Batman Arkham game is going to be a soft reboot of the series, as other sources revealed earlier this month. Additionally, the game will launch a cohesive DC Games Universe, and it will apparently be followed by a new DC game from Rocksteady as well as a next-gen Superman game.

Daemon X Machina PC to Support up to 200 FPS, 4K, High-Resolution Textures and More

The new Batman game will kick off a new, somewhat cohesive DC Game Universe. Shortly after it’s release this Fall, it will be followed up by a next-gen DC game from the creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise, Rocksteady Studios. The roadmap from there is foggy; sources have said that a next-gen Superman game (NOT ROCKSTEADY) is also in the works at WB, but nothing confirmed yet.

Not much else is said about the next Batman Arkham game. The report mentions once again the ability to play as the whole Batfamily and the introduction of co-op into the series. The game is launching this Fall on unspecified formats.

This report does fall in line with what other sources previously revealed. The Fall release date also seems reasonable, and the fact that the game has been described by another insider as a "primarily next-gen title" suggests that it will be a cross-gen release. Still, without an official word from WB Game, we have to take everything with a huge grain of salt.

The next Batman Arkham game has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.