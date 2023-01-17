Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Shows GaaS-Like Menu

When Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches on May 26th, it'll be nearly eight years since the release of Rocksteady's previous title, Batman Arkham Knight. Given the widespread acclaim of the Batman Arkham trilogy, many fans eagerly await this new game, which is set in the same universe.

Over these many years, many rumors have floated, one of which from late 2018 mentioned that their new project would be a game as a service title about a group of superheroes. It turns out that the rumor may have been correct about the GaaS aspect following the new leak of an in-game menu.

The image shows many options akin to what you would normally find in games like Call of Duty or Fortnite. There is a Battle Pass, an in-game Store, and a Message of the Day screen where developers can notify players of new content and updates. Other noteworthy options include matchmaking and game mode selections, hinting that there will be multiple modes in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League beyond the Story mode. It also appears to be possible to select the session's difficulty and to set the match to private, even playing solo with the rest of the Suicide Squad handled by AI bots.

We still don't know much about the game, though that could change very quickly in the coming months, especially after Warner Bros. Games releases Hogwarts Legacy and shifts focus to its next big game. We do know that it'll be the last performance from beloved voice actor Kevin Convory as Batman.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Jump into Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the genre-defying, action-adventure third-person shooter in development from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series. This title combines the studio's signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other.

Discover the origins of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X (a.k.a. the Suicide Squad) as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark begrudgingly embark on their mission to take down the World's Greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Featuring an original narrative set within an expansive open-world city of Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the four DC Super-Villains on a collision course with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes who are now laser-focused on destroying the city they once vowed to protect. All the while, the Suicide Squad must be mindful of the lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance.

Each squad member has their own unique moveset with enhanced traversal abilities to freely explore the dynamic open world of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single-player or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.