Warhammer 40K TV Series from Amazon Will Star Henry Cavill

According to a new rumor published a few hours ago by The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Prime Video is closing in on a deal with Games Workshop to produce a TV series based on the popular Warhammer 40K IP. The report also mentions Vertigo Entertainment (The Stand, Them, and the upcoming Horizon and BioShock Netflix adaptations) would executive produce. Still, the most exciting part is that apparently, none other than Henry Cavill is attached to the project as an actor and an executive producer.

The renowned actor is known to be not only a gamer but also a massive fan of Warhammer 40K. He even paints his own miniatures. It's also an interesting turn of events for Cavill, given that he recently left The Witcher show (he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth from the fourth season), where he played protagonist Geralt of Rivia. At first, Cavill announced he was going back to the role of Superman (after appearing in a brief Black Adam post-credits cameo). Earlier this week, though, DCU boss James Gunn revealed that wouldn't actually be the case, as the new plan is to have a much younger Superman attached to the DCU.

While Warhammer 40K is originally a miniature wargame, the IP has been increasingly adapted into video games lately. Fatshark's co-op first-person action game Darktide launched in late November; earlier this year, Warhammer 40K fans were also treated to the release of the turn-based tactics game Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, not to mention the side-scrolling run and gun game Shootas, Blood & Teef. Next year should see the release of Owlcat's cRPG Rogue Trader and of Saber Interactive's highly anticipated sequel Space Marine 2.

Back to the Warhammer 40K TV series, Cavill would certainly make for a great Emperor of Mankind if the show was set during the Age of Strife and the following Unification Wars.