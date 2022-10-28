Menu
Company

The Witcher, Superman Actor Henry Cavill Will Produce a Video Game in the Future

Francesco De Meo
Oct 28, 2022, 06:58 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
The Witcher

Henry Cavill, the man who portrays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Netflix show and Superman in Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Black Adam, and the upcoming Man of Steel sequel, among others, will eventually produce a video game.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz in a new interview, The Witcher and Man of Steel superstar talked about his passion for video games, saying that he will eventually produce a video game. "The time will come," Henry Cavill said. "It is something which I am very excited about doing, something that's important to me. I want to be there from the beginning of things and guide the ship from the get-go."

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt Red; Will be Powered by Unreal Engine 5

Henry Cavill, in his first interview since the news of his return as Superman, discusses the past, present, and future of his Superman, Enola Holmes 2, The Witcher, & more.

The interview also touches upon Henry Cavill's return as Superman, his work in Enola Holmes 2, and The Witcher show, so it's a very interesting watch for all fans of the actor.

Henry Cavill is a known video games fan, so it is not surprising to hear that he will eventually produce one. Given his massive enthusiasm for The Witcher series, it wouldn't be surprising for him to get involved in creating a future entry in the franchise.

Speaking of The Witcher, this week, CD Projekt Red confirmed that a remake of the first entry in the series is currently in the works. The game is in development by Fool's Theory and will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

The Witcher Remake is what you might know by the codename “Canis Majoris”. It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order