The Witcher, Superman Actor Henry Cavill Will Produce a Video Game in the Future

Henry Cavill, the man who portrays Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Netflix show and Superman in Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Black Adam, and the upcoming Man of Steel sequel, among others, will eventually produce a video game.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz in a new interview, The Witcher and Man of Steel superstar talked about his passion for video games, saying that he will eventually produce a video game. "The time will come," Henry Cavill said. "It is something which I am very excited about doing, something that's important to me. I want to be there from the beginning of things and guide the ship from the get-go."

Henry Cavill, in his first interview since the news of his return as Superman, discusses the past, present, and future of his Superman, Enola Holmes 2, The Witcher, & more.

The interview also touches upon Henry Cavill's return as Superman, his work in Enola Holmes 2, and The Witcher show, so it's a very interesting watch for all fans of the actor.

Henry Cavill is a known video games fan, so it is not surprising to hear that he will eventually produce one. Given his massive enthusiasm for The Witcher series, it wouldn't be surprising for him to get involved in creating a future entry in the franchise.

Speaking of The Witcher, this week, CD Projekt Red confirmed that a remake of the first entry in the series is currently in the works. The game is in development by Fool's Theory and will be powered by Unreal Engine 5.

The Witcher Remake is what you might know by the codename “Canis Majoris”. It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail.