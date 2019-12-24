In addition to starring in The Witcher on Netflix and being maybe the all-round hunkiest dude in Hollywood, it seems Henry Cavill is a member of the PC Master Race. Yes, yes, go ahead and gloat PC gamers. I’ll wait.

…

Play as Henry Cavill in The Witcher 3 with Anya Chalotra as Yennifer

…

Okay, that’s enough. In a recent interview with NME, Cavill was asked if he played any Witcher games to prepare for his role, and he admitted it was the games that introduced him to the franchise.

Yes I did, in fact I played the [Witcher] video games before reading the books. I thought the books were based on the games, because every time I saw a Witcher book it was always game art on the cover. After meeting with [producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich] she told me about the books, and I ended up reading the books and loving them. I've been a fan of the fantasy genre since I was knee-high to a grasshopper, so, for me, it was a real treat to jump into [the books].

Not terribly surprising, as Cavill is an avowed gamer, who’s admitted to playing World of Warcraft and Half-Life in the past, and spending a lot of recent downtime on Total War: Warhammer 2. Hmmm, those all sound like pretty PC-centric games, don’t they? Here’s what Cavill had to say when he was asked what his favorite gaming platform is…

My dad got me into [PC gaming] when I was very very young. I have not quite ventured into building my own gaming PC myself. I have had custom PCs over the years. That will be one of the next projects. As soon as I find enough time and bravery, I might put my own PC together.

So, there you go. I have a feeling Cavill is a little too busy to get into serious PC building any time too soon, but who knows? The guy seems to have slightly different priorities than most movie stars.

The first season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream right now.