Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Receives Gameplay Reveal Trailer During TGA 2022; The Collector’s Edition revealed

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 received its gameplay reveal trailer during yesterday's The Game Awards 2022 event.

Announced last year via an announcement trailer, the upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash has now received an action-packed gameplay trailer. In addition, Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have revealed the game's Collector's Edition which includes the following:

A hand-painted, 21-cm resin statuette of Lieutenant Titus fighting a Tyranid

The art and making of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a 64-page hardcover book

A Steelbook

The game on the platform of your choice, with the Macragge’s Chosen DLC!

Those interested, can now pre-order the collector's edition here. Check out the brand-new gameplay trailer that debuted during The Game Awards down below:

Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.

The cult-classic Space Marine franchise is about to return with a high-octane new experience set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, showcased in a bombastic trailer featuring the voice of actor Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) in the role of fan-favorite Lieutenant Titus.

Embody a Space Marine, a superhuman warrior who protects humanity from untold horrors, in brutally efficient third-person action. Expect the distinctively fast and fluid game feel from best-in-class studio Saber Interactive—the team and engine behind World War Z.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. As said, the game was officially announced back in December of last year.

"We are very proud to be working on this sequel to the legendary license", Focus Entertainment Managing Director, John Bert, said last year. "This is the biggest project in Focus' history in terms of investment and ambition, and we are thrilled to be in this adventure with long-term and talented partners and friends, Games Workshop and Saber Interactive. We also consider it a fantastic recognition of Focus’ experience to be chosen to bring this amazing and iconic IP back on the market. We can't wait to show players more about the game in the coming months."