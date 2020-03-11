Ubisoft Now Looking Into ‘Digital Experience Option’ Post E3 Cancellation

Following the official E3 2020 cancellation due to increasing coronavirus concerns, Ubisoft also posted a brief update to fans via Twitter.

The publisher, just like the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) itself and other publishers like Warner Bros., is also looking into delivering the usual announcements through a digital experience instead.

The health and well-being of teams, players and partners is our top priority, so while we're disappointed, we fully support the ESA's decision to cancel E3 2020. E3 is and will continue to be a moment where we come together as a community and share our love of games.

We're exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned, stay tuned for more!

Looking at Ubisoft's likely lineup, we've got the cooperative PvE first-person shooter Rainbow Six Quarantine, the real-time strategy city building game The Settlers, the free-to-play sports game Roller Champions (whose Closed Alpha begins today), the open world games Watch Dogs Legion and Gods & Monsters, the piracy/naval warfare game Skull & Bones, and the space action/adventure game Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Of course, every Ubisoft E3 conference comes with unexpected news, and one was supposed to be the next Assassin's Creed entry, rumored to be titled Ragnarok. Fans have also been hoping for a revival of the Splinter Cell franchise, though Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the publisher is looking for 'the right time to go big' with it.