Skull & Bones Has Reportedly Been Rebooted Multiple Times, Not Launching Anytime Soon

What the heck is going on with Skull & Bones? Ubisoft’s swashbuckling naval combat game was originally supposed to come out in late 2018, before being delayed, then delayed again. During their most recent earnings call, Ubisoft announced they’re going to be releasing five new AAA games within their next fiscal year (which runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) and it doesn’t seem like Skull & Bones is going to be one of them. I say that, because we know Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Siege Quarantine, and Gods & Monsters account for three of the five games, and the remaining two are new entries Ubisoft’s biggest franchises (Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry). So, is Skull & Bones cancelled? When can we actually expect the game to arrive?

Well, Kotaku’s reliable insider Jason Schreier was recently asked about Skull & Bones on Twitter, and this is what he had to say…

Lots of reboots. Creative director left toward the end of 2018. It'll be a while for that one still — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020

Not a whole lot to go on, but at least it sounds like the game’s still happening. I wonder how Ubisoft’s recent efforts to diversify their lineup might effect Skull & Bones’ development? The game looked promising, but let’s be real, it was just the naval combat from previous Assassin’s Creed games sliced off and made into a standalone product. Can Ubisoft make Skull & Bones into game that truly stands on its own? I suppose we we’ll just have to wait and see.

For old time’s sake, here’s Ubisoft’s original description for Skull & Bones:

It’s the Golden Age of Pirates. Renegade captains command the most powerful weapons on Earth, warships. You are an upstart pirate captain who refused the King's pardon and sailed from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, an untamed frontier full of lavish riches. However, these waters are also a battleground where far-reaching colonial empires, powerful trading corporations, and ruthless pirate gangs ferociously clash. In order to survive, you will have to build a lethal fleet, prey upon lucrative trade routes, and ally with other pirates to join the endless struggle for supremacy.

What are your thoughts on the subject? Will Skull & Bones ever get made? What are you looking for from the final game?