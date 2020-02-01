The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Allegedly Taking Longer Than Foreseen; 2020 Release Unlikely – Rumor

Development on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is allegedly taking longer than foreseen and it’s unlikely that the sequel will be released this year.

Back in November of last year, we reported on a rumor from Spieltimes journalist and Nintendo insider Sabi, who said that the Breath of the Wild sequel is planned for a 2020 release. He also added, however, that Zelda titles are often delayed, and from the looks of it – Breath of the Wild 2 won’t be the exception.

PlatinumGames Was Evaluated by Microsoft for Acquisition Last Year

The insider again took to Twitter regarding the Zelda sequel on the Switch, and apparently, it won’t be released this year due to its development taking longer than initially anticipated.

Botw2 taking longer than anticipated back during e3 2019, so it doesn’t seem to be this year’s holiday release, which adds more credence to the major title I was referencing on a tweet the other day. Neither are set in stone yet so take some salt. The more likely one has.. tires — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) January 31, 2020

According to Sabi, this ‘delay’ makes a rumor related to the release of another major title more believable. Which title Sabi is exactly referring to, is unknown at this point.

In other Switch-related news – the journalist does believe that a new Paper Mario is coming to the Switch this year. We already reported on this new Paper Mario and 2D Metroid earlier this month.

The Breath of the Wild sequel, or Breath of the Wild 2, was officially announced by Nintendo during this year’s E3 event. To many, the announcement came as a surprise. Breath of the Wild 2 will be somewhat darker than the first game, according to the game’s director, Eji Aonuma. "The new Breath of the Wild or the sequel to it, it’s not necessarily going to be related to Majora’s mask or inspired by it... What we showed you currently is a little darker," the Aonuma told IGN back in June of 2019.

PlayStation 5 Still Offering Best Performance Over Xbox Series X in January, but Differences Will be Minimal at Launch; PSVR 2 Teased to be Surprising – Rumor

We’ve included the game’s E3 2019 announcement trailer down below:

As always, we will keep you updated regarding the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Do you believe that it will release this year? Is a 2021 release more likely? Discuss below.