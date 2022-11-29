Super Mario Movie’s Second Trailer Features Luigi, Peach, a Redesigned DK, and a Lot More

After much waiting and speculation, we finally got a first peek at the Super Mario Bros. Movie last month and it looked… pretty darn good! It seemed to mostly stick to the source material, while elevating the action for movie theaters, included a bit of humor, and Chris Pratt’s Mario voice didn’t seem too distracting. That said, the trailer didn’t really reveal much about the movie, aside from Mario and Bowser being in it.

Well, Nintendo and Universal Pictures have now dropped a new trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie, which shows off a whole lot more, including Luigi, Donkey Kong, and Princess Peach (who won’t be so much of a damsel in distress this time around). We also get a hint that Mario will be doing some galaxy hopping and buckling into a kart to tackle Rainbow Road. You can check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Interestingly, after the trailer, Miyamoto took some time out to specifically mention the 40th anniversary of Donkey Kong and highlight the new redesign of the ape. Could this be a low-key hint that those rumors of a new Donkey Kong video game are legit? Let’s hope so.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is being produced by Illumination (Despicable Me, Sing) and will feature the slightly ridiculous cast of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is slated to hit theaters on April 7, 2023 in North America. What do you think? Will you be first in line at the theater to check out Mario’s latest cinematic endeavor or is this more of a “catch it when it hits streaming” kind of thing?