Apple Seeds Beta 8 of iOS 14 / iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 to Developers

Today, Apple has seen fit to release beta 8 of its upcoming iOS 14, watchOS 7, and tvOS software which will potentially release sometime this month. The beta builds are released to developers a week after the seventh beta was seeded.

If you're a developer and want to download beta 8, you can register yourself through Apple's beta testing program. Once you do so, you should install the appropriate configuration profile for the software that you want to test.

Starting off with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, beta 8 can be downloaded on compatible iPhone and iPad models via a proper profile that is installed from the Apple Developer Center. Once it is installed, simply navigate to Settings > General Software Update and the latest beta build will be available to you.

iOS 14 is a major update and adds a redesigned Home screen with widgets on iPhone for the first time. You also get App Library, App Clips, redesigned call interface, improvements in the Messages app, Health app, Car Key, and much more. There have been several enhancements made to privacy as well. There is a boatload of other additions so do check that out.

Other than iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, Apple has also seeded watchOS 7 to developers. Install the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once it is installed, watchOS 7 beta 8 can be downloaded on your Apple Watch by heading over to the dedicated Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then navigate to General > Software Update. Make sure that your Apple Watch is charged and near your iPhone.

watchOS 7 introduces watch face sharing with friends, a new Chronograph Pro watch face. There's also a new Sleep Tracking feature, new Sleep Mode, new hand wash detection, and more.

Developers can download tvOS 14 beta 8 by installing a profile that is installed using Xcode on Mac. tvOS updates have always been very small in terms of features and design variations. This time around, tvOS 14 will add new Picture-in-Picture mode, a new Home section in the Control Center, multiple users on Apple Arcade, support for new controller, and new screensaver options.

Apple is hosting an event on September 15th and more information will be shared soon regarding the new software. We will let you guys know as soon as we have more details.