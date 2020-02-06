tvOS 13.4 Beta Code Hints at a New Apple TV Model with A12 or Newer Chip

Apple released its first beta of tvOS 13.4 to developers for testing purposes. The company also released its first iOS 13.4 developer beta which houses some new additions like CarKey API, nine new Memoji stickers and more. Now, tvOS 13.4 beta code hints at a new Apple TV model with faster internals. Scroll down for more details on the subject.

tvOS 13.4 Beta Code Uncovers New Apple TV with Faster A12 or Newer Processor

Discovered by 9to5mac, the beta code details a new Apple TV model with the codename "T1125". the current generation Apple TV model is named "J105a" while the HD variant is named "J42d". The 'T' in code suggests that it is an internal model that is still in the works.

While the beta code does not detail how the new Apple TV will look like or what features will be part of the mix, but it does suggest that the hardware will be based on arm64e architecture. This architecture is the same as used in both the current and last generation A-series processors from Apple - the A12 and A13 Bionic chips.

As of now, the current generation Apple TV is powered by the A10 Fusion chip which supports 4K resolution with HDR support at max settings. Since the new Apple TV will potentially feature powerful internals, it will have the required power to run Apple Arcade games and more.

Do take note that this is not the first time that we're hearing about the next generation of Apple TV. If past rumors are anything to go by, we can say that the potential launch of the new Apple TV model is nearing in.

We will share more news on the tvOS 13.4 beta in case something new is discovered. For now, we will wait for the developers to tinker with the new build. Are you looking forward to a new Apple TV? Let us know in the comments.